AllCampus and Emerge Education Partner to Close Nationwide Healthcare and IT Workforce Gaps Through Skill-Boosting Credentialing Programs

"By integrating Emerge Education's exceptional healthcare and IT credentialing programs into our workplace platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to making education more affordable, accessible and equitable for all," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Tweet this

"Emerge Education is a renowned leader in professional certification programs, and we're thrilled to introduce them as a new learning provider," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "By integrating Emerge Education's exceptional healthcare and IT credentialing programs into our workplace platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to making education more affordable, accessible and equitable for all. Providing high-value professional growth and development opportunities that empower working professionals is critical to our mission, and we're looking forward to teaming up with Emerge Education to continue bringing this vision to life."

Data from the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics shows the healthcare and IT industries are still experiencing significant staffing and labor skills shortages, which the partnership aims to address, helping fill critical gaps in the workforce. As part of this partnership, employees of companies in the AllCampus Workplace Network will have access to Emerge Education's online programs and courses, which include academic training, practical experience and hands-on learning.

"Emerge Education is committed to finding innovative solutions to help solve nationwide skills gaps and labor shortages in the critical industries of healthcare and IT," said Jim Hunter, CEO of Emerge Education. "Organizations must work together to not only better prepare healthcare workers with the skills they need to advance their careers, but also to give future healthcare workers the education they need to jumpstart their careers. Our partnership with AllCampus will do just that, and we're excited to help working professionals nationwide start and advance their careers in these critical industries."

For more information on AllCampus, its services and its university and employer partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

For more information on Emerge Education and its services, please visit: https://emergeedu.com/

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About Emerge Education LLC.

Emerge Education, a national expert in online education services for the healthcare, IT, and higher education sectors. Emerge is at the forefront of transforming workforce development opportunities through its comprehensive solution offerings. With a focus on driving talent acquisition, development and retention, Emerge Education is a trusted end-to-end talent solution for corporations throughout the United States. At the core of Emerge Education's approach are four key pillars: integrated marketing strategies, recruitment and success, information technology services, and corporate and workforce development strategies that are designed to create meaningful pathways for business success. These pathways lead to initial employment to fill workforce gaps, upskilling for talent retention/promotion and ways to best utilize and manage tuition benefits. For more information about Emerge Education and its innovative approach to transforming workforce development, visit http://www.emergeedu.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Goodwill, AllCampus, 262-352-4749, [email protected], https://www.allcampus.com/

SOURCE AllCampus