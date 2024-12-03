AllCampus Announces Addition of Nursing Veteran Kathleen Winston to Advisory Council

"Dr. Winston brings an impressive breadth of higher education experience to AllCampus' growing nursing practice area," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Her enthusiasm for mentoring the next generation of nursing professionals and higher education leaders is obvious and inspiring." Post this

Dr. Winston was also a Nurse Educator in the California University System (CSU) at three premier universities, three California Community Colleges (CCC's), a private for-profit institution and non-profit University.

The AllCampus Workplace Network has recently expanded its nursing program offerings to meet the growing demand from healthcare employers looking to upskill their workforce and build their talent pipelines. Traditionally, AllCampus' University Solutions division has focused on helping its partner institutions develop and evolve their academic programs across its four primary verticals – business engineering, social work and law – due to deep expertise in each of these areas. Now, the company is building on the growth of its Workplace division and introducing a fifth focus area of nursing to its core business to bring qualified students to nursing programs.

"Dr. Winston brings an impressive breadth of higher education experience to AllCampus' growing nursing practice area," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Her enthusiasm for mentoring the next generation of nursing professionals and higher education leaders is obvious and inspiring. As we work more closely with nursing programs at leading universities across the country, we knew that Kathleen's years of nursing leadership experience would strengthen our relationships, strategy, and programs we help our partners provide."

As a recognized leader and administrator in nursing education, Dr. Winston was also invited to serve as a member of the Governors Nursing Shortage Taskforce in California which began in 2008 and resulted in the creation of an enrollment growth project funded by the state legislature that is continuing today. Dr. Winston formed strategic partnerships with healthcare agencies throughout Southern California helping to create a blueprint for clinical access for nursing education programs.

In her new role at AllCampus, Kathleen will consult with current and potential university partners on program selection and structure, the benefits of online program management, and best practices for accreditation and clinical placements within programs.

"After an extremely fulfilling career that spanned clinical practice, academia and leadership, I'm excited to take on a new challenge and step into an advisory role for AllCampus and guide our nursing vertical," said Winston. "Having been in the nursing field since I was 19 years old, this role closely aligns with my passion for expanding access to specialized nursing education, fostering industry expertise and preparing the next generation of nurses for their jobs of the future."

For more information on AllCampus' advisory council and its members, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com/about-all-campus/advisory-council/.

To learn more about AllCampus and its services and university partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

For more information about the AllCampus Workplace Education Platform, its employer partnerships and employee benefits platform, please visit: allcampus.org.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all, AllCampus helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Through its Workplace Division, AllCampus partners with employers to better attract, retain and develop their talent by optimizing their learning & development and education benefits programs. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to millions of working professionals. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

