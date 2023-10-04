AllCampus Announces New Partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University

"We are excited to add IWU's robust online degree programs to our education benefits platform to continue helping employers and employees close the growing skills gap," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Tweet this

"Indiana Wesleyan University is nationally recognized as one of the early pioneers of online learning that is constantly offering new and innovative learning pathways for students and working professionals," said Andy Miller, Ph.D., Vice President of Strategic Enrollment and Partnerships. "Our new partnership with AllCampus is another example of our innovation in online education to better serve students. We're looking forward to helping AllCampus' network of more than 20 million professionals upskill and reskill through our online degree programs."

As a Public Benefit Company, AllCampus is committed to supporting employer-driven programs and partnerships that are more valuable to students at the lowest price possible, like those that IWU offers. With curated programs, career aligned education counseling, and preferred tuition rates AllCampus and IWU are able to further expand the impact they make for both employers and employees.

"At AllCampus, we are dedicated to making higher education more accessible, affordable and equitable to all students, and partnering with Indiana Wesleyan University allows us to expand the number of low cost and no out-of-pocket cost programs we can offer to mid-career professionals nationwide," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "We are excited to add IWU's robust online degree programs to our education benefits platform to continue helping employers and employees close the growing skills gap."

As AllCampus' first university to join as a learning provider, Indiana Wesleyan University's online programs will be available on the AllCampus Workplace Platform. The new platform offers employees affordable access to hundreds of certificates, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs from top universities nationwide. The platform helps simplify the process of selecting the right program and navigating tuition reimbursement through tailored guidance and support.

To learn more about the AllCampus Workplace Platform and the degree and certificate programs that it offers, please visit: https://workplaceeducation.allcampus.org. For more information on AllCampus and its services and university partners, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com.

To learn more about Indiana Wesleyan University's online degree programs, please visit: https://www.indwes.edu/adult-graduate/online/.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) provides various educational pathways and nurtures students of all ages as they discover the way forward. For over 100 years, IWU has offered a Christian, liberal arts education, anchored by personal student attention and innovation, which has allowed it to grow into one of the largest faith-based universities in America. Approximately 11,000 students worldwide are enrolled in rich certificate, undergraduate, graduate, master's, and doctoral programs in highly acclaimed academic disciplines. Traditional students live and learn on the beautiful 350-acre IWU campus in Marion, IN, and non-traditional students acquire degrees through IWU-National & Global programs offered online and at ten education centers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. Wesley Seminary, founded by the Wesleyan Church denomination and IWU, prepares Christian leaders to engage in missional ministry locally and globally. Indiana Wesleyan University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org) and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. To discover the way forward or learn more about IWU, visit indwes.edu.

