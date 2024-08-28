AllCampus Announces Over 15 New Programs and Multiple New University Partners

In a time where quality, flexibility and affordability are top priorities for learners, and the universities we represent, AllCampus continues to expand its offerings to meet our learners where they are," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. Post this

AllCampus also recently renewed its online Master of Business Administration program with the University of Northwestern Ohio, marking twelve successful years of partnership between the two.

Additional new programs and new partnerships signed by AllCampus recently include:

NYU Silver School of Social Work: This new offering marks the NYU Silver School of Social Work's entry into the online degree program arena. Students will have access to a hybrid Master of Social Work degree program that combines virtual and in-person classes with a hands-on practicum education.





University of San Francisco: AllCampus will begin a new partnership with the University of San Francisco's Masagung Graduate School of Management, introducing three new online graduate degrees including a Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management and Master of Science in Accounting.





Masagung Graduate School of Management, introducing three new online graduate degrees including a Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management and Master of Science in Accounting. Lehigh University : AllCampus added four new online programs to the Graduate College of Education, now offering MEds in Mental Health Counseling, Behavior Analysis and Educational Leadership as well as a new Certificate in Behavior Analysis.





: AllCampus added four new online programs to the Graduate College of Education, now offering MEds in Mental Health Counseling, Behavior Analysis and Educational Leadership as well as a new Certificate in Behavior Analysis. Emory University: AllCampus partnered with Emory Law to rebrand and market its fully online Master of Legal Studies program.





to rebrand and market its fully online Master of Legal Studies program. Purdue University : AllCampus expanded its partnership with Purdue University and will now support an agile certificate online course through the College of Engineering's online programs.

"Our University Solutions Division continues to grow, and I couldn't be more excited to launch and evolve our partnerships with several top universities this year," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. "In a time where quality, flexibility and affordability are top priorities for learners, and the universities we represent, AllCampus continues to expand its offerings to meet our learners where they are."

These new, expanded and renewed programs come on the heels of the one year anniversary of The AllCampus Workplace Platform, which provides employees with affordable access to a variety of educational opportunities, including certificates and degree programs at the associate, bachelor's, and master's levels from top universities across the country.

To learn more about AllCampus, its services and university partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

For more information about the AllCampus Workplace Education Platform and its employer partnerships, please visit: allcampus.org.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all, AllCampus helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Through its Workplace Division, AllCampus partners with employers to better attract, retain and develop their talent by optimizing their learning & development and education benefits programs. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to millions of working professionals. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

