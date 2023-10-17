AllCampus Announces University of Missouri-St. Louis as Newest Learning Provider

"We're thrilled to add UMSL's wide range of online programs to our education platform to empower employees with enhanced opportunities to upskill, reskill and advance their careers," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Tweet this

"At the University of Missouri–St. Louis, we strongly believe everyone should have access to high-quality education, which includes offering flexible pathways and lower costs that cater to the diverse needs of students and working professionals," said Reggie Hill, UMSL Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Career Advancement. "Our partnership with AllCampus will further expand upon our ongoing efforts to support workforce initiatives across the labor market and bring our high-value, high-quality online programs to more learners to help them achieve their educational and career goals."

With more and more employees expressing interest in learning new skills, AllCampus helps identify interest from motivated employees and match them with high-quality upskilling opportunities with established learning providers. As a Public Benefit Company, AllCampus shares a similar mission with the University of Missouri–St. Louis of making higher education affordable and accessible to all students.

"AllCampus is committed to driving down the cost of higher education to create a more equitable educational landscape," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "By partnering with the University of Missouri–St. Louis, we will strengthen our mission to ensure every student and working professional has the opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations without undue financial burdens. We're thrilled to add UMSL's wide range of online programs to our education platform to empower employees with enhanced opportunities to upskill, reskill and advance their careers."

As a new learning provider, the University of Missouri–St. Louis' online programs will be available on the AllCampus Workplace Platform. The platform offers employees affordable access to a wide range of educational opportunities, including certificates, associates, bachelor's and master's degree programs from top universities nationwide. The platform also aims to streamline the program selection process and navigate tuition reimbursement by providing personalized guidance and comprehensive support.

To learn more about AllCampus' Workplace Platform and the degree and certificate programs that it offers, please visit: https://workplaceeducation.allcampus.org

For more information on AllCampus and its services and university partners, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About the University of Missouri–St. Louis:

The University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL) is the St. Louis region's premier public research university, serving more than 15,000 students and conferring more than 3,000 degrees annually. UMSL offers a wide range of baccalaureate and master's degrees, two education specialist degrees, and doctoral degrees, including the only professional doctor of optometry program in Missouri. With a network of more than 110,000 alumni, UMSL graduates can be found in all 50 states and more than 60 countries.

