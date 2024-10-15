AllCampus Appoints Tahsin Fathaulla as Chief Financial Officer

"We're delighted to welcome Tahsin to the AllCampus leadership team," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Her extensive background in finance and her passion for higher education align perfectly with our goals." Post this

"I'm thrilled to join AllCampus as its new CFO and work with the team," said Fathaulla. "I'm looking forward to leveraging the culture and robust foundation to develop a strategic finance function that supports the mission and the success of both our university solutions and workforce platform."

Most recently, Fathaulla served as Vice President, Finance & Strategy at ReUp Education, an education company that supports stopped-out learners. Previously, she worked as a consultant at TNTP (The New Teacher Project), a non-profit organization with a mission of ensuring that all students get equal access to effective teachers. Fathaulla holds an MBA from Emory University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering & Management.

"We're delighted to welcome Tahsin to the AllCampus leadership team," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Her extensive background in finance and her passion for higher education align perfectly with our goals. With Tahsin's leadership, we are confident that we will continue our upward trajectory, significantly benefiting our current partnerships and programs, and create even more value for students through more affordable and accessible education."

