AllCampus Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Workplace Education Platform

AllCampus' Workplace Education Platform continues to grow with the recent addition of Etech as an employer partner and several new learning providers to its AllCampus Workplace Network. New learning provider partnerships include:

Houston Christian University: AllCampus will integrate 45 online degree programs from Houston Christian oriented toward business, education, liberal arts, engineering and IT. This partnership will help the university grow its existing online student population.

Upper Iowa University: AllCampus will add 33 degree programs from the university to its Workplace Education Platform focused on business, social science and public administration, as well as help expand the university's Corporate Advantage Partnerships.

Fisher College: AllCampus will partner with Fisher College to add 28 technology, business and human services-centric degree programs to its Workplace Education Platform, with the majority of those programs at the associate and bachelor levels.

Trevecca Nazarene University: AllCampus will integrate 26 degree programs from the university into its platform, with more than half of those programs at the master's level oriented toward business, education, liberal arts and healthcare.

: AllCampus will integrate 26 degree programs from the university into its platform, with more than half of those programs at the master's level oriented toward business, education, liberal arts and healthcare. McKendree University: AllCampus will add 24 online degree programs from the university to its platform that have an emphasis in the areas of nursing, healthcare and business.

Hilbert College: AllCampus will partner with Hilbert College to integrate 13 online degree programs from the university into its platform focused on a wide range of disciplines in an effort to increase student enrollment over the next three years.

: AllCampus will partner with to integrate 13 online degree programs from the university into its platform focused on a wide range of disciplines in an effort to increase student enrollment over the next three years. Mount Vernon Nazarene University: AllCampus will add 15 programs from Mount Vernon Nazarene University to the platform. As part of the partnership, MVNU offers a 12% discount on undergraduate programs and a 10% discount on graduate programs that are featured on AllCampus's Workplace platform.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the one-year milestone of our Workplace Education Platform launch, marking a year of helping working professionals expand their skills and further their learning," said Jeremy Walsh, EVP of Employer Solutions at AllCampus. "With the addition of our six newest learning providers, we're excited to offer a large number of career-aligned graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs to our workplace network, enabling millions of employees to finish their education at low to no out-of-pocket costs."

To learn more about the AllCampus Workplace Education Platform and its employer partnerships, please visit: http://workplaceeducation.allcampus.org/.

