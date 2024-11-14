AllCampus Launches $5M Achiever's Award Fund, Bolstering Employee Upskilling

"The Achiever's Award reflects our commitment to our partner organizations by helping them invest in their most valuable asset — people," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. Post this

"The Achiever's Award reflects our commitment to our partner organizations by helping them invest in their most valuable asset — people," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "By supporting workforce upskilling, we are helping our employer partners stay ahead of industry dynamics while creating opportunities for employees to grow and thrive in their careers."

Upskilling the workforce is essential to staying competitive in the rapidly changing business landscape. Providing employees with access to degree programs not only equips them with the latest skills but also enhances engagement and retention by supporting career development and personal growth. With the Achiever's Award, employers can inspire their teams to take control of their professional futures, benefiting both the individual and the organization.

"We are excited to offer this funding program to help employers unlock the full potential of their teams," said Jeremy Walsh, EVP of Employer Solutions at AllCampus. "By making education more accessible, we're actively strengthening workforce capabilities and creating a culture of continuous learning and innovation within our customers' organizations."

Discover more about the AllCampus Achiever's Award and education opportunities offered through the AllCampus platform.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all, AllCampus partners with employers to better attract, retain, and develop their talent by optimizing their learning & development and education benefits programs. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to millions of working professionals. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.org.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Goodwill, AllCampus, 262-352-4749, [email protected], http://allcampus.org

SOURCE AllCampus