AllCampus Named An Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group

"At AllCampus, we pride ourselves on our special company culture, so we're honored to be recognized as an Inclusive Workplace and for our commitment to our diverse employee population," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "We strive to create an environment where all ideas are welcomed and perspectives are valued and championed, and we actively work to build an organization with a strong emphasis on inclusion, open communication and trust."

The Inclusive Workplace awards program, launched last fall, assesses participating companies through comprehensive surveys and data analysis. Areas of evaluation include inclusion, belonging, psychological safety, community and purpose.

"This program highlights the real strides companies are making in cultivating inclusive cultures that help all employees feel valued and engaged," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. "These companies serve as an inspiring example of what it truly means to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong and can bring their full selves to work. Their commitment and their actions are paving the way for a better and more inclusive future," Zepeda added.

In addition to being honored as an Inclusive Workplace, AllCampus also recently announced its certification as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), a designation administered by the nonprofit B Lab to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

