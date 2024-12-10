AllClear ID Welcomes Dale Sanders to Board of Directors

"It's inspiring to be part of a solution that not only puts comprehensive health data back in the hands of patients and clinicians, but also ensures that we're feeding AI models the quality data they need to deliver reliable insights," said Dale Sanders, board member, Health Bank One. Post this

Sanders brings more than 40 years of expertise in data and technology across defense, space, and healthcare to his advisory role. A former Air Force officer and NSA threat analyst, specializing in nuclear warfare and counterintelligence, Sanders transitioned to civilian roles in healthcare, focusing on data-driven decision making.

He has held executive roles at Intermountain Healthcare, Northwestern Medicine, and the Cayman Islands National Health System, where he led several innovations in electronic health records and analytics strategies. As Chief Product and Technology Officer at Health Catalyst and Chief Strategy Officer at Intelligent Medical Objects, Sanders led both companies to major exits. His other advisory roles include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ardan Equity, and Dendritic Health. Sanders' experience will be pivotal in advancing Health Bank One's goal of unifying medical records into a single, accessible platform.

"Healthcare is plagued by systemic data sharing and quality issues which negatively impact patient care and convenience. It's inspiring to be part of a solution that not only puts comprehensive health data back in the hands of patients and clinicians, but also ensures that we're feeding AI models the quality data they need to deliver reliable insights," Sanders shared. "I've always seen myself as a patient and clinician advocate, first and foremost, so I'm excited to help build a future where patient-controlled data drives more impactful and complete care."

Health Bank One offers a pioneering platform within a broader health banking ecosystem developed by AllClear ID Health that empowers healthcare providers, researchers and organizations by providing vital data and insights to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and improve patient experiences. Through strategic partnerships, AllClear ID aims to expand health banking beyond individual users, creating a powerful network of health data banks that support comprehensive, patient-centered care.

Health Bank One is now available to the public through the Apple store or Google Play. Membership in Health Bank One, including record retrieval and secure storage, consolidation of all medical records, access to the AI-powered Care Guide, and all other benefits, costs $14.95 per month. The app offers a 30-day free trial with a limit of three record orders, and members can cancel at any time.

Health Bank One is the latest solution by AllClear ID Health, where the team brings decades of experience building and supporting digital identity products and services that are SOC2 Type 2 certified. The membership-based app serves as a dedicated medical record retrieval and storage platform protected by banking-grade security including mobile biometrics and multiple layers of encryption. It also provides Care Guide™, an in-app chatbot feature powered by GPT-4o that can interact with a patient's own records to provide Personalized Medical Intelligence™. Health Bank One is designed to conform to HIPAA privacy and security standards.

