AllDayShirts to Open 92,000 Square Foot Flagship Warehouse in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

"Adding the Lebanon warehouse was an easy call for us. It puts our inventory and our print operations closer to a huge part of our customer base, and that's the whole point of the investment." - Scott Roberts, Co-Founder, AllDayShirts Post this

The Lebanon facility will use warehouse automation from Locus Robotics. The robots will work alongside warehouse associates to handle picking, which speeds up order fulfillment and increases picking accuracy.

"Our automation will help AllDayShirts support its associates, adapt to changing demand, and move high-volume apparel orders through its Lebanon facility with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency as the company scales its fulfillment network." said Dean Froehlich, Sales Executive at Locus Robotics.

AllDayShirts is working with the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce through the local vendor selection and staffing process.

Karen Groh, Lebanon Valley Chamber President/CEO says, "We love that AllDayShirts saw the potential in growing their company in Lebanon County. They are committed to using local vendors and connecting with the community that will ultimately support them through services and staff."

Beyond stocking and shipping blank apparel from the company's catalog, the Lebanon site will run in-house production for custom DTF transfers and printed apparel orders. Keeping print capabilities at the warehouse itself shortens turnaround for custom orders headed to East Coast customers.

The new location supplements AllDayShirts' warehouses in Pompano Beach, Florida and Schertz, Texas. The three-site network will cover the Southeast from Florida, the South and Southwest, including Southern California, from Texas, and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest from Pennsylvania.

Media Contact

Naji Wehbe Jr., AllDayShirts, 1 (888) 811-3423, [email protected], alldayshirts.com

SOURCE AllDayShirts