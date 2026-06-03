AllDayShirts to Open 92,000 Square Foot Flagship Warehouse in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

New facility with Locus Robotics automation will extend next-day ground shipping to roughly 100 million people across their three-warehouse network
LEBANON, Pa., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllDayShirts today announced plans to open a 92,000 square foot flagship warehouse in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, with operations beginning in the second half of 2026. The new location will be the company's largest facility and will ship blank apparel along with custom Direct-to-Film (DTF) and custom printed apparel. It will join existing warehouses in Pompano Beach, Florida and Schertz, Texas, and together the three sites will put AllDayShirts within next-day ground shipping range of roughly 100 million people, and over 275 million people within 2 days.
"Our customers are almost always working against a deadline. It might be a school event next week, a memorial service, a corporate function, a charity run. Whatever it is, the order has to be delivered on time, and getting it there as fast as possible genuinely matters to people," said Brian Roberts, co-founder of AllDayShirts. Co-founder Scott Roberts added, "Adding the Lebanon warehouse was an easy call for us. It puts our inventory and our print operations closer to a huge part of our customer base, and that's the whole point of the investment."
The Lebanon facility will use warehouse automation from Locus Robotics. The robots will work alongside warehouse associates to handle picking, which speeds up order fulfillment and increases picking accuracy.
"Our automation will help AllDayShirts support its associates, adapt to changing demand, and move high-volume apparel orders through its Lebanon facility with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency as the company scales its fulfillment network." said Dean Froehlich, Sales Executive at Locus Robotics.
AllDayShirts is working with the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce through the local vendor selection and staffing process.
Karen Groh, Lebanon Valley Chamber President/CEO says, "We love that AllDayShirts saw the potential in growing their company in Lebanon County. They are committed to using local vendors and connecting with the community that will ultimately support them through services and staff."
Beyond stocking and shipping blank apparel from the company's catalog, the Lebanon site will run in-house production for custom DTF transfers and printed apparel orders. Keeping print capabilities at the warehouse itself shortens turnaround for custom orders headed to East Coast customers.
The new location supplements AllDayShirts' warehouses in Pompano Beach, Florida and Schertz, Texas. The three-site network will cover the Southeast from Florida, the South and Southwest, including Southern California, from Texas, and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest from Pennsylvania.
Media Contact
Naji Wehbe Jr., AllDayShirts, 1 (888) 811-3423, [email protected], alldayshirts.com
SOURCE AllDayShirts
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