Allegan County Transportation Switches to Propane Transit Buses

Propane autogas is a nontoxic, non-carcinogenic and non-corrosive fuel that poses no harm to groundwater or soil. The Environmental Protection Agency's classifies the fuel as a non-contaminant. Vehicles operated by propane autogas emit fewer greenhouse gases, less nitrogen oxides, less carbon monoxide and fewer particulate emissions compared with other fuels. Results from a study from West Virginia University's Center of Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions show that propane buses reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 96%.

"The new propane vehicles, comprising a quarter of the county's public transit fleet vehicles, are being used to serve our citizens," said Dan Wedge, executive director of services for Allegan County. "The Board of Commissioner's strategic plan includes ongoing expansion of transportation services county wide."

The county estimates it will save about 50% on fuel costs and up to 70% on maintenance costs.

"Propane autogas is a popular alternative fuel choice because propane vehicles have lower lifetime ownership costs, reduce maintenance burdens, and help fleets meet upcoming emissions standards," said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of ROUSH CleanTech, the propane technology manufacturer.

Allegan County Transportation's propane buses, which are 90% cleaner than the Environmental Protection Agency's current emissions standard, better prepare the county for additional national emissions requirements set to be implemented in 2024 and 2027.

"With propane vehicles, everyone benefits. Citizens, maintenance staff, drivers and taxpayers — everyone wins," said Wedge.

There are more than 1,500 propane-powered transit vehicles operating in transit agencies around the nation, including Boyne City, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lapeer and Saginaw in Michigan alone.

About Allegan County Transportation: Allegan County Transportation is a reservation-based bus system providing accessible and barrier-free transportation for all residents of Allegan County. Service is available on week days until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 – 3 p.m.

About ROUSH CleanTech: ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 37,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

