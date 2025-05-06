Allegations of Religious Bias and Procedural Obstruction Surface in Ongoing Los Angeles Family Court Case

Rabbi Russell Rabichev cites due process concerns and discriminatory treatment in Case No. 25STRO02316

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegations of religious discrimination, procedural irregularities, and communication obstruction have been raised in an ongoing legal matter before the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. The case, filed under Case Number 25STRO02316 on April 11, 2025, involves petitioner Lilit Khachatryan and respondent Rabbi Russell Rabichev, a Jewish religious leader and journalist.

Rabbi Rabichev asserts that his ability to participate meaningfully in the legal proceedings has been impeded. According to his statements, efforts by him and his team to contact the opposing counsel—Attorney Erin M. Hamor of Lozano Smith, Sacramento office—have been consistently met with resistance. These include alleged instances where calls were abruptly cut off, staff members made inappropriate or discriminatory remarks, and requests to speak directly with Attorney Hamor were denied.

"These barriers to communication not only undermine basic procedural fairness but raise serious concerns about the respect afforded to parties of minority faiths in family court," said a representative familiar with the case.

In addition to issues related to communication, Rabbi Rabichev has expressed concern over perceived gender bias in custody-related evaluations. As part of the legal process, he requested that the Parenting Plan Assessment be conducted by a male evaluator to ensure balanced representation and impartiality. That request was denied. Rabbi Rabichev believes this decision reflects an underlying bias in how custody arrangements are evaluated, particularly when it involves fathers seeking active roles in their children's lives.

The matter is set for a hearing before the Honorable Judge assigned to Department 65 on May 2, 2025, at 8:30 AM, at the Metropolitan Courthouse, Room 302, located at 1945 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007.

The outcome of this case may carry broader implications for how allegations of religious bias and procedural fairness are addressed in family court settings. As the proceedings move forward, attention is focused not only on the immediate legal arguments but on the larger questions of equal treatment and First Amendment protections within the judicial system.

