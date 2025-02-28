Allegheny General Hospital First in Western PA to Participate in Clinical Trial Using Artificial Intelligence to Detect Deep Vein Thrombosis in Cardiac Patients

"This breakthrough technology has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes by accelerating DVT detection and subsequent care," said Dr. Muluk. Post this

The trial officially kicked off in January 2025.

DVT is a condition that occurs when blood clots develop in veins – typically in the legs – blocking blood flow to the lower extremities and causing debilitating long-term swelling and pain (post-thrombotic syndrome). In severe cases, DVT-related clots can become dislodged and travel to either the heart or lungs, causing stroke, heart attack or pulmonary embolism.

Historically, standard detection of DVT takes place via a duplex ultrasound performed by a trained vascular technologist or sonographer in a designated ultrasound lab. The imaging test looks to detect blockages in veins caused by blood clots.

But ThinkSono moves DVT detection out of the lab. The portable technology leverages real-time AI-powered guidance during point-of-care ultrasounds, allowing any operator to capture compressed images of patient veins, whether in the exam room or at the bedside.

The trial's lead investigator at AGH is Satish Muluk, MD, director of vascular surgery at AHN.

"This breakthrough technology has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes by accelerating DVT detection and subsequent care," said Dr. Muluk. "By empowering a wider range of healthcare professionals to perform this imaging procedure, we can reach patients more quickly and minimize delays in lifesaving treatment."

The fact that ThinkSono's technology can be used by a variety of healthcare staff, instead of only sonogram-trained technicians, is a significant benefit amid the ongoing healthcare workforce shortage, which includes ultrasound technicians and qualified sonographers, Dr. Muluk explained.

As part of the clinical trial, researchers at AGH will perform traditional ultrasounds for patients with and without DVT, as well as ThinkSono Guidance system scans. The performance of both methods will be compared to assess and validate the accuracy of the ThinkSono system.

"Clinicians will capture ultrasound images using handheld devices, and AI will be used to guide them to areas of concern. Those images will then be sent to a clinician trained to detect DVT, such as a vascular surgeon, radiologist or emergency medicine physician," Dr. Muluk said. "It's a real-world application of artificial intelligence in healthcare that could significantly improve the patient experience."

DVT affects up to 300,000 Americans every year and is most often caused by a lack of mobility, making older, hospitalized patients most susceptible. Treatment includes anticoagulants or thrombolytics, and for medication-resistant DVT, filters may be placed into the veins to prevent cardiac or pulmonary embolisms.

AGH joins just two other institutions nationwide to participate in this clinical trial, which is expected to conclude and publish results this year, in preparation for subsequent FDA submission.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 22,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

Nikki Buccina, Allegheny Health Network, 412-596-2679, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network