Allegheny General Hospital serves as backdrop for Pittsburgh-set medical drama set to air on Max in 2025

"We look forward to seeing AGH come to life on screen as part of this new series which stands to highlight the vital role that health care professionals play in our communities." Post this

Some specific areas to be featured include the hospital's LifeFlight helipad, various entryways to the facility, and the original main lobby located along North Avenue. Filming at AGH is expected to span a few days this week. Hospital officials say that neither patient care nor hospital operations will be impacted.

"We are thrilled to welcome the production of 'The Pitt' to AGH as it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase on a national level our beautiful hospital which has proudly operated in the heart of the City of Pittsburgh and the Northside for more than a century," said Imran Qadeer, MD, president of the hospital. "We look forward to seeing AGH come to life on screen as part of this new series which stands to highlight the vital role that health care professionals play in our communities."

While some scenes will be filmed onsite at AGH, most interior scenes will be filmed on set at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. The set was designed to replicate AGH with creators paying special attention to the unique architectural and historic details of the more than 100-year-old hospital.

Produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series will run for 15 episodes on Max. The series is slated to premiere in 2025. Among the show's executive producers are Carnegie Mellon University graduates John Wells and Michael Hissrich.

"We are thrilled to partner with Allegheny General Hospital on 'The Pitt.' Pittsburgh is a city full of everyday folks doing extraordinary things, especially those serving on the frontlines in a post-pandemic world. It's a working-class town, that is also a center of medical excellence and technology – and AGH has been at the forefront of that innovation. We couldn't think of a better place to shoot 'The Pitt'," said Pittsburgh-native Hissrich.

Located on Pittsburgh's Northside, AGH has been a leading provider of advanced healthcare services since opening its doors in 1886. The hospital is currently home to some of the nation's foremost institutes for cancer care, cardiovascular medicine and surgery, neurosciences, orthopaedic surgery, trauma care, and organ transplantation, among other specialties. It is the region's premier Level 1 trauma center and a regional referral facility for the sickest patients and most complex cases. Its more than 5,000 employees help care for hundreds of thousands of patients annually.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

Candace Herrington, Allegheny Health Network, 412-951-8193, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network