Allegheny Health Network, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital recognized for best-in-market overall hospital care by CareChex

CareChex by Quantros® utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions, and recognizes hospitals for both "Medical Excellence" and "Safety" in 39 clinical categories. The CareChex awards also measure hospitals' overall combined performance across specialties.

In all, AHN and its hospitals received 17 hospital and network-level awards from CareChex in 2023.

"CareChex is one of the nation's most trusted evaluators of clinical quality and patient safety, and it's gratifying to see our hospitals appear on the annual CareChex rankings year after year," said Brian Parker, MD, AHN's Chief Quality & Learning Officer. "These recognitions are a testament to AHN's continuous efforts to provide exceptional, patient-centered care in the safest environment possible."

Unlike other publicly available rankings, CareChex awards are based fully on data and outcomes from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, rather than self-reported data, subjective ratings or physician votes.

In 2023, AHN's CareChex recognitions included:

Allegheny Health Network, rated No. 1 in the Market for Overall Hospital Care (Medical Excellence). The market includes the Pittsburgh - New Castle - Weirton combined statistical area, covering almost all of Southwestern Pennsylvania , as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia .





- - combined statistical area, covering almost all of , as well as parts of and . AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, rated the No. 1 hospital in Erie for Overall Hospital Care, and Major Cardiac Surgery (Medical Excellence).





for Overall Hospital Care, and Major Cardiac Surgery (Medical Excellence). AHN Allegheny General Hospital, rated the No. 1 hospital in Pennsylvania for Major Cardiac Surgery, in both the Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories.

AGH is also the No. 1 hospital in Southwestern PA (Medical Excellence) for Coronary Bypass Surgery, Major Neurosurgery, and Liver Transplant and the No. 1 hospital in Southwestern PA (Patient Safety) in Major Neurosurgery, Organ Transplants, and Heart Transplant.

It is also rated in the Top 10% of hospitals nationally for Stroke Care (Patient Safety).

AHN West Penn Hospital, rated among the Top 100 hospitals in the nation for Bone Marrow Transplant (Medical Excellence and Patient Safety), and is rated No. 1 in Pennsylvania for Bariatric Surgery (Patient Safety).

For the awards noted, the Southwestern PA region is Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton, PA-OH-WV Combined Statistical Area (CSA), excluding Greene and Lawrence County; the Erie PA region is Erie-Meadville CSA and includes Erie, Meadville, Titusville and Corry.

