Allegheny Health Network Appoints Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, as Institute Chair, Primary Care

Whiting said Dr. Crawford-Faucher's deep understanding of primary care, coupled with her experience in leading complex initiatives across AHN and Highmark Health, makes her uniquely qualified for the chair role.

"Dr. Crawford-Faucher will be instrumental in driving the success of our Living Health, value-based clinical model with primary care leading the way."

Dr. Crawford-Faucher has served as Vice Chair of the AHN Primary Care Institute since 2020 and Vice Chair of the Department of Family Medicine since 2018, overseeing the strategic operations, programmatic integration, and growth of over 100 primary care offices. Her responsibilities have included the ongoing quality and performance evaluation of the network's 400+ primary care and family medicine clinicians and their support teams, as well as direction of the AHN/Highmark Health Employee Health department.

Prior to these roles, Dr. Crawford-Faucher served as residency director and medical director of AHN's Forbes Family Medicine Residency program, and director of medical care for UPMC's Western Psychiatric Hospital. She is a graduate of the Medical College of Pennsylvania/Drexel University and completed both her family medicine residency and faculty development fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University.

"Primary care access and quality are the cornerstone of a strong health system and a healthy community," said Dr. Crawford-Faucher. "I am honored and excited to lead the Primary Care Institute and look forward to working with our outstanding teams to further invest in and advance high-quality, innovative primary care services across the many communities we serve."

