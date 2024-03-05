Allegheny Health Network Launches New Program for the Treatment of Insomnia

"Without the use of medication, many patients can see significant improvements just by thinking differently about sleep, combined with making behavioral and/or environmental changes that will set them up for a better night's rest." Post this

According to the NIH, approximately 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders, and one in three adults do not regularly get the recommended uninterrupted sleep they need to protect their health. While short-term insomnia typically lasts for a few days or weeks, chronic insomnia occurs three or more nights a week, lasts more than three months and cannot be explained by another health problem.

Patients may access the AHN CBTI program via the AHN Primary Care Institute, AHN Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Institute or the AHN Medicine Institute. Enrolled patients participate in four to six sessions with AHN psychologists or behavioral health consultants (BHCs) who are specially trained in the CBTI modality. Working as part of comprehensive care teams, the caregivers help patients to think differently about sleep, and work with them to implement changes related to lifestyle and/or sleep routines. Patients learn various techniques which help promote relaxation, create more optimal sleep environments and more.

"We know that the overall health and wellbeing of a person is dependent upon several factors, but none is more critical than a person's ability to regularly get enough sleep," said Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, family medicine physician and vice chair of the AHN Primary Care Institute. "Without the use of medication, many patients can see significant improvements just by thinking differently about sleep, combined with making behavioral and/or environmental changes that will set them up for a better night's rest."

Improvement in sleep quality is tracked over time using an insomnia rating scale. If other medical issues such as sleep apnea are identified, patients may be referred to a sleep medicine specialist or other medical provider.

Studies have consistently demonstrated the effectiveness of the treatment, indicating that as many as 80 percent of patients participating in CBTI achieve improved sleep. As a result of the treatment's large evidence base, the American College of Physicians have recommended CBTI as the first line intervention for insomnia.

"The AHN CBTI program is yet another example of AHN's and Highmark Health's commitment to increasing access to comprehensive, patient-centered care that goes beyond the traditional treatment confines. We are pleased to offer this treatment modality which stands to positively impact the lives of countless patients across our region," said Doug Henry, Ph.D., vice president, AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute.

The program is supported in part by generous grant funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, bestowed to Highmark Health to develop whole-person health services and increase access to care. The multi-year, $5 million grant has supported a variety of initiatives focused on behavioral health, social determinants of health and virtual care for chronic conditions.

AHN's CBTI program, and all initiatives supported by the grant, are part of Highmark Health's Living Health strategy to develop a better patient experience that is engaging and equitable, while helping to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care.

"As a practicing pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist, I've seen first-hand how various aspects of a person's behavioral and social health can impact physical health, like quality of sleep," said Anil Singh, MD, MPH, senior vice president, executive medical director, population and curated health, Highmark Health. "Adding CBTI as a whole-person approach to care at AHN is another important step to reinventing health with our Living Health strategy."

To learn more about CBTI at AHN, talk to your physician or call (412) DOCTORS.

