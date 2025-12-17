Allegheny Health Network Recognized with Prestigious NRG Excellence in Energy Award for Sustainability

"For AHN, sustainability is a core part of our mission to improve community health and well-being, reaching beyond patient care to safeguard the health of our planet," said Dan Lesinski, energy and sustainability manager at AHN. Post this

AHN was recognized as a bronze award winner for its impactful initiatives implemented across its footprint, led by the network's Sustainability Steering Committee.

"For AHN, sustainability is a core part of our mission to improve community health and well-being, reaching beyond patient care to safeguard the health of our planet," said Dan Lesinski, energy and sustainability manager at AHN. "We are incredibly proud to receive this award which is a testament to our commitment to minimizing the environmental impacts of our operations."

AHN's award-winning sustainability efforts have yielded significant results, including:

Formation of a Collaborative Sustainability Steering Committee: Established in July of 2024, this committee brings together a diverse team of facilities, practitioners, clinicians, supply chain, construction, real estate, and sustainability staff. In its inaugural year, the committee identified more than 50 projects projected to reduce emissions by over 20,000 tons.

Energy Efficiency through LED Lighting Retrofits: AHN Allegheny General Hospital, AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital, AHN Forbes Hospital, AHN Grove City Hospital and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital underwent LED lighting retrofits. resulting in annual savings of $2.2 million in electricity costs and a reduction of 6,972 tons in emissions.

Waste Reduction and Emission Control in Clinical Settings: AHN decommissioned leaky piped nitrous oxide systems, transitioning to e-cylinders which reduced waste by 90% and emissions by 4,554 tons.

Innovative Recycling and Waste Management: Through the backhauling of recyclables to a central distribution center for resale, AHN significantly reduced and recycled over 400,000 pounds of cardboard and plastic within just six months.

NRG is a Fortune 500 company that delivers innovative natural gas, electricity and smart home solutions to homes and businesses across North America.

"Allegheny Health Network's commitment to sustainability exemplifies the bold leadership and collaborative spirit we celebrate with the Excellence in Energy Awards," said Kimberly Carpenter, VP of NRG Business Marketing and Customer Experience. "By championing innovation and teamwork, AHN is setting a strong example for how healthcare can create lasting impact. We are proud to honor AHN for turning vision into action and inspiring all of us to reimagine what's possible when energy strategy meets purpose."

To learn more about the 2025 NRG Excellence in Energy Awards, visit investors.nrg.com.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 23,700 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About NRG

NRG Energy, Inc. is leading the future of energy—now. Our solutions power a smarter, brighter future by helping customers achieve today's goals while solving for the challenges of tomorrow. Every day, we deliver innovative natural gas, electricity, and smart home solutions to customers large and small across North America. Visit nrg.com for more information, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact

Emily Mashore, Allegheny Health Network, 4125520402, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network