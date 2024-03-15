Allegheny Health Network to Raise Minimum Starting Wage to $18 per Hour

The minimum starting wage increase at AHN will have the greatest impact on those working in entry-level positions that are essential to the patient experience, such as environmental services, dietary services, patient care technicians, and patient access, among other roles. Post this

"At AHN, we recognize that there is no more valuable asset to our organization than the exceptional caregivers we employ across every discipline, and we are committed to rewarding them appropriately for the important roles they all play in helping us accomplish our mission," said Jim Benedict, AHN President. "Our market-leading compensation and benefits packages, and our focus on creating a positive, fulfilling work-life experience for team members at every level, have positioned AHN as an employer of choice in the region, and that's a reputation we are extremely proud of."

The minimum starting wage increase at AHN will have the greatest impact on those working in entry-level positions that are essential to the patient experience, such as environmental services, dietary services, patient care technicians, and patient access, among other roles.

Among the benefits that AHN offers its employees are comprehensive health insurance plan options, a retirement savings plan with a percentage match by AHN, competitive paid time off including paid parental leave, and tuition assistance for career development.

With approximately 22,000 employees, AHN is one of the greater western Pennsylvania region's largest employers.

AHN's parent company, Highmark Health, also announced today the implementation of an $18 per hour minimum wage elsewhere within the organization, which will take effect by the end of the year.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is comprised of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

