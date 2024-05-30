Allegheny Health Network Unveils New Chill Project™ Room at Pleasant Hills Middle School

It's encouraging to see how schools have prioritized access to behavioral health services and set a precedent for reducing mental health stigma. Post this

The revamped space coincides with the fifth anniversary of the AHN Chill Project, which was founded by William Davies, Ed.D. in 2019. The AHN Chill Project has grown exponentially since then, successfully expanding to 42 Western Pennsylvania schools and serving more than 50,000 students, 3,000 educators, and thousands of parents and caregivers.

"The AHN Chill Project has increased access to behavioral health services within school communities throughout the region over the last five years, sparking change and transforming lives," said Dr. Davies. "The lessons taught within AHN Chill Rooms are skills that students can carry with them, preparing them for life beyond school. It's encouraging to see how schools have prioritized access to behavioral health services and set a precedent for reducing mental health stigma."

The newly furnished AHN Chill Room at PHMS features a new design and modern furniture purchased from IKEA Pittsburgh, carefully selected to promote comfort and tranquility. Students will have access to calming décor and amenities aimed at fostering a peaceful atmosphere conducive to stress relief and mindfulness.

"The partnership between AHN, Clearview and WJHSD exemplifies our core values of developing empathy, integrity and respect," said Janet Sardon, Ed.D., WJHSD Superintendent. "The lessons learned within this space are ones that will carry on for students not only in middle school, but through high school and well beyond. We are forever grateful for the donation provided by Clearview and the collaborative efforts among both organizations to support our children within the district."

PHMS was the first middle school to pilot the AHN Chill Project following its 2019 launch. Since then, the Chill Room at PHMS has served thousands of students. PHMS educates approximately 800 students in grades 6-8.

"The ability to refresh the AHN Chill Room at Pleasant Hills Middle School exemplifies our commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of students in our community," said Dan Como, principal of PHMS. "We are immensely grateful to Clearview Federal Credit Union for their partnership in making this vision a reality, and we look forward to how the AHN Chill Room and the AHN Chill Project will continue to serve our students."

Clearview Federal Credit Union announced the $20,000 donation in support of the AHN Chill Project at its recent grand opening of a new financial center in Pleasant Hills earlier in 2024.

"We're excited to see our donation come to life within the AHN Chill Room, knowing it will provide invaluable support to students at Pleasant Hills Middle School for years to come," said Lisa Florian, President & CEO at Clearview. "At Clearview, we're dedicated to empowering members of our community, ensuring they have access to the resources that they need to grow and thrive."

