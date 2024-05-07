Allegheny Health Network's 'Art of Caring' Display Makes Stop at PNC Park for 'Healthcare Appreciation Nights'

Art display featuring medical scrubs donated by dozens of AHN caregivers whose stories define the 'art of caring' will be stationed at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, through May 8th

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link to b-roll footage of art installation at PNC Park: https://sendfile.pirates.net/message/DVnSS0iXGFETXevI7odVFk

Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) 'Art of Caring' exhibit is making its next stop at PNC Park as part of a special celebration from the Pittsburgh Pirates of our region's health care heroes. Featuring medical scrubs donated by dozens of AHN clinicians and staff members, the 5'x10' art display will be stationed on the Highmark Riverwalk throughout the Pirates' homestand against the Los Angeles Angels.

Designed and built by local Pittsburgh artists, the artwork serves as a visual representation of the AHN caregivers who exemplify the 'art of caring' every day across AHN hospitals and outpatient facilities. The donated medical scrubs are attached to a hand-built wooden stand and frame that weighs more than 550 pounds. The stand was made using a Japanese woodworking technique known as 'sashimono' which entails the assembly of wooden items without the use of nails.

The unique display is an extension of AHN's 'We See You' campaign which showcases the many ways that AHN and its caregivers serve, support and "see" people throughout their lives. The campaign also recognizes and celebrates AHN's caregivers – seeing them at the start of their shift and at the end of a long day, and through the joys and sorrows of caring for patients. Accompanying the artwork is a video featuring various AHN clinicians and staff members who respond to the question, "If your scrubs could talk, what would they say?"

Throughout the homestand, caregivers from across the region are offered a special ticket package to attend any of the three games against the Angels. AHN nurses who participated in the 'We See You' campaign will take the field to be recognized during the game tonight, on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is comprised of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

Emily Kostelnik, Allegheny Health Network, 4125520402, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network