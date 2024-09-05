Allegheny Valley Hospital Completes $12 Million Imaging and Radiology Department Expansion

"Early detection and treatment of breast cancer are essential for helping our patients live their best and healthiest lives, and we are thrilled to offer these enhanced imaging services to the community that Allegheny Valley serves," said Bethany Casagranda, DO, chair of the AHN Imaging Institute. Post this

A new mobile imaging pad outside the hospital also now supports rotating MRI and PET CT capabilities, substantially enhancing patient access to these critical services in the community. The mobile MRI truck operates three days a week, adding 40 MRI appointment slots weekly, while the PET CT truck is available every Wednesday and on the first, third, and fifth Thursdays of each month.

AHN and Highmark Health's investment in the new imaging center reflects a growing demand for imaging services in the Allegheny Valley region.

"These upgrades to our imaging capabilities at AVH ensure that patients have access to the most accurate and comprehensive diagnostic services available close to home," said Mark Rubino, MD, president of Allegheny Valley Hospital. "The new mobile imaging capabilities, in particular, allow us to provide more timely and convenient care to our patients, reducing wait times and improving overall patient experiences and outcomes. It's another great example of AHN bringing our Living Health model to life in this community."

The PET CT service is especially crucial for cancer patients, enabling more precise staging and treatment planning.

This expansion also aligns with updated national guidelines recommending that women begin breast cancer screenings at age 40, instead of 50. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration now mandates that mammography facilities inform patients about breast density to better assess their risk profile for breast cancer.

"Early detection and treatment of breast cancer are essential for helping our patients live their best and healthiest lives, and we are thrilled to offer these enhanced imaging services to the community that Allegheny Valley serves," said Bethany Casagranda, DO, chair of the AHN Imaging Institute. "Our cancer patients can now receive their PET scans right here at AVH, eliminating the need to travel to other facilities. This not only provides convenience but also ensures continuity of care."

The department's physical space has been significantly upgraded to enhance patient comfort and convenience, including newly renovated check-in and check-out areas, expanded waiting rooms for gowned patients, and ADA-compliant dressing rooms.

"We've refreshed and modernized our facilities to create a more welcoming and accessible environment for our patients," Rubino said. "These improvements reflect our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care in a comfortable and patient-friendly setting."

The newly renovated radiology department at AVH is the latest in a series of substantial investments by AHN and Highmark Health in the network's Imaging Institute facilities across the greater western Pennsylvania region in recent years. The Network opened its new imaging center at the AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion late last year and will soon cut the ribbon to new imaging facilities at both Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.

Patients can self-schedule an appointment by visiting http://www.ahn.org or calling 412-DOCTORS. Established AHN patients may also schedule an appointment via MyChart.

