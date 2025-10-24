Allegiance Gold CEO Mark Naaman on Why Americans Are Turning to Gold and Silver to Safeguard Their Wealth

You don't buy gold to get rich next week; you buy it to stay rich over decades. Post this

Q: Gold and silver prices have reached record highs. Some analysts expect a pullback; others say it's just beginning. What's your honest take?

Mark Naaman: "There's a lot of noise out there. I tell investors to step back and think long term. Gold and silver rallied because people are losing faith in paper assets. Corrections are normal, but the same forces driving prices higher—central-bank buying, inflation, and global uncertainty—aren't going away. I don't see a crash; I see consolidation and continued strength."

Q: Is it still a good time to invest?

Mark Naaman: "Absolutely—but with the right mindset. You don't buy gold to get rich next week; you buy it to stay rich over decades. Our clients want to protect what they've built. They're watching the dollar weaken and want something real, something outside the system. Physical gold and silver don't depend on Wall Street—and that's why they've preserved wealth for thousands of years."

Q: There's a lot of confusion between buying 'paper gold' versus owning physical metal. How does Allegiance Gold help investors navigate that?

Mark Naaman: "Great question. A lot of people don't realize that when you buy gold ETFs or 'paper gold,' you don't actually own any metal—you just own a claim.

At Allegiance Gold, we educate our clients on the difference. We help them acquire physical gold and silver—coins and bars—that are fully allocated, insured, and stored securely in their name, or even delivered to their home if they choose.

We also specialize in Gold and Silver IRAs, which let investors move part of their retirement savings from traditional markets into physical metals without triggering taxes or penalties. That's a big deal, especially for people who want to hedge their portfolios without starting over."

Q: Some readers might say, "Well, prices are high. Maybe I'll wait for a dip." What would you say to them?

Mark Naaman: "Timing the market is one of the biggest mistakes investors make—in any asset class. No one can predict the perfect entry point.

What I tell people is this: it's not about when you buy, it's about why you buy. If your goal is to protect your purchasing power and hedge against uncertainty, then the right time is when you understand the need.

Gold isn't about chasing yield—it's about peace of mind. And that's something you can't time."

Q: What makes Allegiance Gold different from other firms?

Mark Naaman: "Education and transparency. We've maintained the highest rating possible on all reputable platforms for a decade now. We put the client first. We don't push—we teach. Our specialists explain pricing, storage, risks, and rewards. Many clients return or refer friends, which tells us we're doing it right.

Our Allegiance Gold reviews speak volumes—they reflect trust, professionalism, and the results of always putting the customer's best interests first."

Q: For readers ready to take the next step, what would you suggest?

Mark Naaman: "Start with information. Request our free Wealth Protection Guide. It shows how physical gold and silver fit into a diversified portfolio and how a Gold or Silver IRA can hedge retirement accounts. Whether you're rolling over an IRA or starting fresh, our team walks you through each step."

Q: Final thoughts?

Mark Naaman: "If the last few years taught us anything, it's that the world can change overnight. Stocks can crash, banks can fail, and currencies can lose value—but gold and silver have outlasted every one of them.

If I could share one piece of wisdom, it would be this: don't wait for panic to remind you of the value of stability. A small position in precious metals today can mean peace of mind tomorrow."

About Allegiance Gold

Founded in Los Angeles, Allegiance Gold, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, is known for its educational approach and commitment to helping clients make informed decisions when purchasing precious metals, including IRS-approved Precious-Metals IRAs. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a spotless record, Allegiance Gold has become one of America's most trusted precious-metals firms. The company does not offer financial advice—its focus is on product education, transparency, and client choice.

Request your free Wealth Protection Guide at www.AllegianceGold.com or call 844-790-9191 to speak with a specialist.

Media Contact

