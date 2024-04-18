Allegiance Gold Launches Online Shop Featuring Wide Selection of Precious Metal Coins, Bars & Proofs Priced in Real Time, Including Exclusive, Low-Mintage Coins

"Given the recent surge in gold prices, many customers are searching for trustworthy online dealers for purchasing gold bars and coins.... We are proud to debut our E-shop which includes a wide selection of popular as well as exclusive coins," says Alex Ebkarian, Allegiance Gold COO & Co-Founder. Post this

"Because so many companies are selling gold and silver online, it's imperative for consumers to conduct due diligence on the dealer before purchasing," he says. "We made it easy so they can research our history, read customer feedback, and receive free education. Honesty, integrity and customer trust are core values to our business."

The company's proprietary coins feature a variety of Australian wildlife themes on the face, including a white-bellied eagle, osprey,and barn owl, while another features a Yukon Klondike gold miner. Each coin bears a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse, since they are minted by The Perth Mint in Australia. They are produced by accredited refiners and made of the highest purity gold, silver, and platinum, complying with IRS standards of purity and eligible for purchase in self-directed IRA and 401(k) rollover accounts. Several of the coins are limited editions, such as the gold and silver osprey, white bellied sea-eagle and barn owl. Housed in beautiful keepsake boxes, these exclusive coins become treasured heirlooms and collectibles to pass onto future generations and loved ones.

Says Ebkarian, "Physical precious metals make wonderful gifts. The compact sizes of the coins, bars and sets sold online allow for easy storage and portability. It's a wonderful way to help others become invested in a diversified portfolio that offers tangible security with liquidity, while making them feel deeply loved and appreciated."

The online shop updates the price of gold, silver, platinum and palladium in real time, calculating the cost of each item using current market prices, so pricing is consistently competitive with other dealers. Allegiance Gold requires a $2,000 minimum purchase for online orders and ships to customers with billing and delivery addresses in the U.S., accepting payment via check, ACH or wire transfer.

A full-service physical precious metals dealer, Allegiance Gold offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products (bars, coins and proofs) for direct purchase and for retirement accounts. Its investment-grade gold, silver, and platinum coins comply with IRS purity standards required for self-directed IRA and Rollover 401(k) accounts. Visit allegiancegold.com.

