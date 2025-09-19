Allegiance Gold Launches Weekly "Allegiance Gold Show" on AM 870 - Hard Assets. Real Talk. A Definitive Guide to Gold & Silver Investing

This show is about real talk, real strategies, and real solutions for investors. Post this

Allegiance Gold, a leading U.S. precious metals firm helping Americans diversify with physical gold and silver, today announced the launch of the Allegiance Gold Show on AM 870 every Sunday at 3:00 PM PT. Hosted by Allegiance Gold Co-Founder Alex Ebkarian, the weekly program delivers plain-English education on precious metals, and the practical steps to own physical gold and silver - without the hype.

"Investors want clarity, not chaos," said Alex Ebkarian, Host of the Allegiance Gold Show and Co-Founder of Allegiance Gold. "Each week we break down what's moving markets and how to use gold and silver thoughtfully - whether you're protecting purchasing power, building a legacy, or adding a tangible hedge to your retirement plan."

A Show Built for Serious Savers and Investors

The Allegiance Gold Show is designed for investors who want actionable, step-by-step guidance - from all ages navigating market volatility and rising living costs.

With over 25 years in banking, finance, and wealth management, Alex has guided families and institutions through financial storms. From his early career in Wall Street with Smith Barney to financing more than $1 billion in deals across public companies, private equity, and real estate, he brings hands-on expertise. For the past decade, Alex has been deeply involved in the precious metals industry. Having gone through multiple market cycles, he offers clients the perspective of both a seasoned professional and a fellow investor.

Regular Segments Include:

The Macro and Micro Minute – What the latest data, Fed policy and international events mean for real-world purchasing power.

Gold Insights – Direct delivery or qualified IRAs, best practices and common pitfalls.

Vault Talk – Sourcing, pricing transparency, premiums, and secure storage options.

Listener Q&A – Live answers to real investor questions (no jargon, no fluff).

Why Radio, Why Now

"Between policy shifts, deficits, and currency questions, investors are asking bigger questions about how to protect what they've built," added Ebkarian. "Radio lets us educate at scale - while keeping the tone conversational, credible, and timely."

How to Listen

When: Sundays at 3:00 PM PT

Where: AM 870 ( Los Angeles )

) Replay & Clips: Visit AllegianceGoldshow.com for episode archives.

Questions for the Show: Call 844-790-9191 (Mon–Sat)

About Allegiance Gold

Allegiance Gold is a U.S. precious metals firm dedicated to helping clients preserve purchasing power, diversify portfolios, and build long-term resilience with physical gold and silver. The company offers physical gold, silver, and other precious metals for direct delivery or within self-directed IRAs. With a commitment to education, transparency, and long-term relationships, Allegiance Gold has earned top industry ratings, including an A+ with the Better Business Bureau, AAA with the Business Consumer Alliance, and a 4.9-star rating on TrustPilot and has been recognized an Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at AllegianceGold.com or call 844-790-9191.

