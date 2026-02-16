"Nine years in, our focus remains the same: education first, transparency always, and disciplined allocation over emotional reaction." Post this

Industry observers say the trend reflects a broader reassessment by investors seeking balance beyond traditional equities and fixed income as policymakers navigate uncertain interest-rate paths and geopolitical volatility.

Founded in 2017, the California-based firm has expanded during a period in which gold's role as a portfolio stabilizer has regained prominence, particularly among retirement-focused investors evaluating purchasing-power risk.

"We're seeing investors pause and reassess how exposed they are to the same financial system," said Alex Ebkarian, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Gold. "The conversation has shifted toward durability — how portfolios behave during periods of stress — rather than just performance during expansion."

Rather than emphasizing performance metrics, Allegiance Gold released a three-minute anniversary video featuring employees across operations, onboarding and client services, underscoring what leadership describes as a long-term focus on education, transparent pricing and disciplined allocation.

"Periods of market uncertainty tend to separate transactional firms from institutions built on trust," said Mark Naaman, Chief Executive Officer. "Our responsibility is helping investors think clearly about ownership, understand risk exposure and position themselves with balance rather than reaction."

Market strategists note that structural demand for gold has been supported by central-bank diversification, continued fiscal expansion and investor concerns around currency stability — trends executives say reinforce the firm's education-first approach.

"Every cycle creates noise," Ebkarian added. "Investors who step back, evaluate concentration risk and introduce tangible diversification are often better prepared for what comes next."

As the firm approaches its tenth year, leadership says it plans to expand investor education initiatives and digital outreach, reflecting what it views as a long-term shift toward assets perceived as independent of traditional financial-system dynamics.

