Allegiance Gold Opens 18,700-Square-Foot Calabasas Headquarters

"We see gold staying high in 2024 due to geopolitical tensions and many economic factors – the de-dollarization trend led by BRICS nations, possible lowering of U.S. interest rates, November elections, and strong continuous global demand from investors and central banks," says COO Alex Ebkarian. Post this

"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware that there is safety in diversification through owning physical precious metals, which are valuable because of large-scale industrial usages, in addition to being hedges against inflation, recession as well as stock market dips and crisis," says Allegiance Gold CEO Mark Naaman, who co-founded the company in 2017 with COO Alex Ebkarian.

"Specifically, we see gold staying high in 2024 due to geopolitical tensions and many economic factors – the de-dollarization trend led by BRICS nations, possible lowering of U.S. interest rates, November elections, liquidity of global banks, and strong continuous global demand for gold from investors and central banks," says Ebkarian.

"Our company's ongoing growth rests upon providing stellar customer service and maintaining core values like integrity, reliability, valuing our employees, and providing quality education – making sure people understand the unique benefits of owning precious metals, an area which hasn't always been embraced by the large financial institutions that manage the majority of American retirement accounts," adds Ebkarian. "Financial education is critical regardless of your investment size, and gives you more tools to protect assets in the wake of a financial catastrophe or the possibility of the U.S. dollar losing value."

In fact, Ebkarian's childhood in Lebanon during years of severe hyperinflation and currency devaluation, and his family's experience while living in the U.S. during the Great Recession, helped shape his personal beliefs about the need for improved financial education for everyone.

"My partner Mark and I witnessed how wealth supported by fiat currencies – paper-backed investments – could plummet rapidly, and how real estate can also become a liability during a crisis," says Ebkarian. "However, those who diversified their accounts and invested in physical precious metals weathered the Great Recession well and even saw their precious metals increase in value, which offset other losses. This is a major reason why we started Allegiance Gold."

Allegiance Gold is located at 27001 Agoura Road, Suite 200 in Calabasas. A full-service physical precious metals dealer, Allegiance Gold offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for direct purchase, as well as self-directed IRAs. Its uncirculated selection of coins and bars are available through direct purchase. To learn more, visit AllegianceGold.com.

About Allegiance Gold

Founded in 2017 by Mark Naaman and Alex Ebkarian, Allegiance Gold educates individuals on the importance of protecting their wealth and retirement accounts through diversification and investment in physical precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Since inception, the firm has served thousands of clients and delivered precious metals valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. It ranked #749 in Inc. 5000's 2023 list of fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the U.S. and was named the 46th fastest-growing financial services firm.

A full-service physical precious metals dealer, Allegiance Gold is known for reliability and integrity, earning the highest possible ratings from reputable consumer protection agencies and esteemed industry watchdog groups: 5-stars with TrustLink, AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance, and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Allegiance Gold is a member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The company's unwavering commitment to serving clients and helping them pursue financial freedom remains its sole focus.

Media Contact

Carolyn Kamii, Carolyn Kamii PR, 1 3102510550, [email protected], http://www.carolynkamii.com

SOURCE Allegiance Gold