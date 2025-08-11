Allegiance Gold Unveils Limited "Birds of Prey" Presentation Box - Only 150 Collectors Will Own This Legacy Piece

"This is more than silver. It's a conversation piece. A legacy. A representation of nature's most majestic hunters immortalized in precious metal." - Mark Naaman, CEO Post this

A Masterpiece of Metal and Meaning

This exclusive box features 30 ounces of high-purity silver, including five coins each of:

The Osprey

The White-Bellied Sea Eagle

The Barn Owl

The Falcon

Each coin is minted by the world-renowned Perth Mint, bearing three distinct finishes - Proof-like, Semi-Matte, and Glossy - to showcase the lifelike detail and 3D artistry of each bird in stunning relief.

"This is more than silver. It's a conversation piece. A legacy. A representation of nature's most majestic hunters immortalized in precious metal," said Mark Naaman, CEO of Allegiance Gold.

Craftsmanship Meets Legacy

The silver coins are housed in an elegant handmade wooden box, finished in a deep espresso tone and lined with silk-like fabric that highlights the brilliant sheen of the metals. The result? A rich visual contrast that evokes luxury and timeless beauty.

"It's not just an investment - it's a family heirloom. It's something you display, admire, and pass on," Naaman added.

Limited Availability - Unmatched Value

With only 150 presentation boxes available nationwide, scarcity adds immediate value. But what truly sets this apart is the price point: just $1,950 for a handcrafted box, 30 oz of silver, and unmatched artistic integrity.

Given current silver prices and the craftsmanship involved, this is not just a collector's piece - it's a strategic acquisition.

Why This Release Matters Now

In a time when investors are seeking tangible stores of value amid rising debt, economic uncertainty, and digital overreach, Allegiance Gold continues to offer unique ways to own real, physical assets - with products that speak to both the heart and the portfolio.

"The Birds of Prey set is a testament to what Allegiance Gold stands for: security, beauty, and legacy," said Naaman. "It bridges the gap between investment and art."

How to Reserve Yours

Due to high demand and limited production, reservations are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call Allegiance Gold at (844) 790-9191 to reserve your set today.

Or visit www.allegiancegold.com/birds-of-prey/

This opportunity will not be available again.

About Allegiance Gold

Allegiance Gold, based in Calabasas, CA, is a nationally recognized precious metals firm specializing in educating customers on wealth protection through physical gold and silver. Named to the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row, the company provides tailored solutions for investors seeking stability, transparency, and diversification.

Media Contact

Dimitri, Media Hyve, 1 (800) 244-7884, [email protected], https://mediahyve.com/

SOURCE Allegiance Gold