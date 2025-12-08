Allegiance Managed by ImageLink Expands CT & X-Ray Services in Suwanee, Strengthening Local Diagnostic Access

Suwanee Center Becomes Multi-Modality Facility with Hospital-Grade CT, X-Ray, and MRI Services

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACR-accredited Allegiance Managed by ImageLink has expanded its selection of diagnostic scans at their Suwanee location, now offering same-week CT appointments and walk-in X-ray to better serve patients and providers across Suwanee and greater Gwinnett County.

This expansion of services positions the center as a top-tier multi-modality facility, delivering hospital-grade imaging with the speed, comfort, and affordability of an outpatient center.

"Our goal is to ensure Suwanee patients can get fast, accurate imaging close to home," said David Hallal, Allegiance Managed by ImageLink's chief technologist in Suwanee. "These additions address some of the most urgent diagnostic needs in our community."

The Suwanee center now provides:

CT by appointment for a wide variety of cases including neurological, orthopedic, urinary tract, abdominal, and pelvic.

High-field MRI using the GE Signa 1.5T HDxt 16-channel system, a world-renowned MRI platform known for its image quality. MRI by appointment for advanced spine, neuro, musculoskeletal, prostate, adnominal, and pelvic imaging, among others.

Walk-in X-ray Monday to Friday.

Affordable self-pay options.

The center also supports local Suwanee schools, youth sports programs, and major employers by providing quick access to accident, injury, or chronic disease imaging. Referrals may be submitted by phone, fax, email, or through ImageLink's secure provider portal.

Allegiance Imaging — Suwanee Referral Options

Phone: (404) 523-3680

Fax: (888) 305-2226

Email: [email protected]

ImageLink360 Portal: http://360.imagelinkmri.com

