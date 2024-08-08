Allegion Announces Pure Access Cloud Integration with TagMaster North America RFID Reader To Enhance Safety & Convenience for Customers

"Allegion provides the capability and flexibility to integrate additional third-party solutions. A prime example of this is our partnership with TagMaster NA," said Jonathan Mooney, Sales Leader at Allegion. Post this

"At Allegion, we are dedicated to delivering access control solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. Our access control solution is ideal for both interior and exterior doors. However, we understand that sometimes our customers' requirements extend beyond our core offering. To address these unique needs, Allegion provides the capability and flexibility to integrate additional third-party solutions. A prime example of this is our partnership with TagMaster NA, whose long-range vehicle identification solution enhances our access control capabilities beyond facility doors," said Jonathan Mooney, Sales Leader at Allegion.

The integration between Pure Access Cloud and TagMaster NA enables the triggering of multiple devices (such as a site with a barrier arm and multiple gates), from a single credential read event, streamlining operations by reducing the need for additional hardware installation expense and time while also enhancing security measures. This multi-trigger capability increases efficiency and ensures a more comprehensive and scalable approach to access control management.

One of the key highlights of this integration is the ability to seamlessly integrate TagMaster NA's AVI technology with the Pure Access Cloud software while providing a variety of customizable tag programming and design options. TMNA AVI solutions offer Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+ and PoE++) integration, passive cost-effective tags, and high-performance, accurate identification solutions. This integration enhances the functionality of Allegion's Pure Access Cloud Software and IP Bridge Hardware while creating new customizable possibilities for customers seeking advanced security solutions.

"We are delighted to join forces with Allegion to offer integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Ali Khaksar, President at TagMaster NA. "Our AVI technology greatly complements Pure Access Cloud, providing businesses with a comprehensive solution that enhances safety and convenience."

The integration between Pure Access Cloud and TagMaster NA's AVI technology represents a significant milestone in the access control industry, offering businesses a powerful and seamless solution for managing access and enhancing security while remaining future ready with technology that is evolving to meet market demands and needs.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.

TagMaster North America, Inc. (TMNA) is a leading provider of innovative solutions in Automated Vehicle Identification (AVI) offering dual platforms of long-range RFID and License Plate Recognition technologies. With over 25 years of experience, TMNA is dedicated to delivering innovative technology that enhances security, efficiency, and sustainability in parking, security and transportation management. For more information, visit http://www.TagMasterNA.com or contact at [email protected] | P: 866-615-5299

