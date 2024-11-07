Allegis Global Solutions Earns Seventh Consecutive Leader and Star Performer Recognition on Everest Group's 2024 Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® Assessment

"This honor not only reflects our passion and expertise in this space, but also spotlights our commitment to consistently innovating and investing in this ever-growing element of our business." Post this

"We are extremely proud that AGS has earned distinction as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix Assessment every year since its launch in 2018," said President Steve Schumacher. "This honor not only reflects our passion and expertise in this space, but also spotlights our commitment to consistently innovating and investing in this ever-growing element of our business."

AGS was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer based on an evaluation of its vision and capabilities as well as market impact, including value delivered to clients.

"AGS experienced significant growth in 2023 on the back of its extensive expertise in managing SOW deals across industries for deals of various sizes and scope coverage," says Everest Group Vice President Krishna Charan. "Its continued efforts in further strengthening its partnership ecosystem with Globality and Catalytic, as well as its investments in developing a Center of Excellence for supplier sourcing, negotiation and RFx creation, has led to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix® 2024."

AGS features and efforts that have led to this recognition include:

Achieving significant growth in spend under management

Enhancing its portfolio in the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sectors

Realizing notable market success in services procurement by enhancing capabilities and forming strategic partnerships throughout the entire source-to-pay process

Strengthening its collaboration with Globality to explore and invest in generative AI use cases within services procurement

Sustaining investment in advancing the capabilities of its sourcing center of excellence and the technological features of the Acumen® Intelligent Workforce Platform

Recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of other distinctions AGS has earned within the last year, including Leader and Star Performer status on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – North America, Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 and the 2023 GM Supplier of the Year Award.

To learn more about AGS' workforce solutions, visit AllegisGlobalSolutions.com or subscribe to the AGS blog at https://blog.allegisglobalsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Lyndsay Westwood, Allegis Global Solutions, + 44 1344 382 112, [email protected], https://allegisglobalsolutions.com

SOURCE Allegis Global Solutions