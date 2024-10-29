Allegis Global Solutions Named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2024 Contingent Workforce Management and Managed Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment

"Earning Leader and Star Performer recognition on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® Assessment demonstrates our strong upward trajectory in the marketplace as a true transformation partner – helping clients rethink how they design workforces built for impact." Post this

"I'm incredibly proud that AGS has continually been recognized for our quality of delivery with a range of CWM solutions, year-over-year growth and expansion of our service offerings, and overall impact within the workforce industry," said President Steve Schumacher. "Earning Leader and Star Performer recognition on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® Assessment demonstrates our strong upward trajectory in the marketplace as a true transformation partner – helping clients rethink how they design workforces built for impact."

AGS was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer based on an evaluation of its vision and capabilities as well as market impact, including value delivered to clients.

"Despite the challenging market conditions of 2023, AGS has managed to demonstrate significant growth owing to its expansive geographic reach, industry coverage and delivery capabilities," says Everest Group Vice President Krishna Charan. "Its strategic investments in enhancing its proprietary technology stack—the Acumen® Intelligent Workforce Platform—with advanced analytics and automation, along with its commitment to enhancing its consulting and advisory services, has helped it in securing Star Performer rating. It has also further solidified its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® 2024."

AGS features and efforts that have led to this recognition include:

Maintaining a versatile portfolio with robust delivery capabilities across multiple talent categories and job roles.

Garnering significant market success in services procurement—spanning the entire source-to-pay process through capabilities investments and strategic partnerships

Investing in its technology capabilities through continued development of the Acumen® Intelligent Workforce Platform to enhance and streamline processes such as data parsing, document creation and time scheduling

Delivering exceptional value to clients across various dimensions, including stakeholder management, technological innovation, process expertise and relationship management

Addressing the comprehensive talent requirements of clients by investing in the Universal Workforce Model™ (UWM)

Demonstrating stronger resilience in managed spending amidst a tough year for MSP services

Recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of other distinctions AGS has earned within the last year, including Leader and Star Performer status on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – North America, Leader and Star Performer status on Everest Group's Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW) PEAK Matrix® 2024 and the 2023 GM Supplier of the Year Award.

