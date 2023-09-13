Allegis Global Solutions Named a Leader on Everest Group's 2023 Contingent Workforce Management and Managed Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment

I'm so proud of AGS' consistent ability to positively impact and lead the world of work. Tweet this

"I'm so proud of AGS' consistent ability to positively impact and lead the world of work," said President Steve Schumacher. "Earning a Leader recognition on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® Assessment is testament to our dominant position in the marketplace as a transformation partner – providing a balance of practical solutions and long-term vision to help our clients advance toward bold, sustainable success through the power of human enterprise."

"AGS leverages its robust geographic reach and delivery capabilities to execute large and complex multi-country CWM deals," said Everest Group Vice President Krishna Charan. "Its strategic investments in a proprietary intelligent workforce platform, aimed at creating a seamless and integrated ecosystem offering advanced analytics, coupled with its focus to enhance its consulting services further, collectively underpin its positioning as a Leader on the Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® 2023."

Additional AGS strengths cited by Everest Group in the report include:

Being ahead of the competition in the CWM/MSP market in terms of overall services procurement spend under management

Possessing a diverse portfolio with a strong delivery capacity spanning various talent categories and job roles

Enhancing current technology capabilities through the development of the Acumen® Intelligent Workforce Platform

Having strong capabilities across multiple aspects of permanent and contingent talent acquisition, including diversity, equity and inclusion.

Being lauded by referenced clients for customer service, operational expertise and process knowledge

Recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of other distinctions AGS has earned within the last year, including Leader status on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2023 for North America, Leader status on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2023 for Asia Pacific, RTX Premier Award and Collins Aerospace Outstanding Supplier Award, GM Supplier of the Year and Community Partnership Awards, No. 1 Overall Ranking on HRO Today's Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen List and MSP of the Year by APSCo Australia.

