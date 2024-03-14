Allegis Global Solutions Names 2024 Strategic Suppliers

"I'm grateful to our dedicated supplier network, which not only helps unleash the power of the human enterprise but also impacts AGS' ability to deliver award-winning workforce solutions through our MSP programs." Post this

"I'm grateful to our dedicated supplier network, which not only helps unleash the power of the human enterprise but also impacts AGS' ability to deliver award-winning workforce solutions through our MSP programs," said AGS President Steve Schumacher. "Our 2024 Strategic Suppliers are strong examples of our commitment to transforming the extended workforce for organizations across the globe."

2024 Strategic Suppliers – North America

The 2024 North American Strategic Suppliers list includes Actalent, Aditi Consulting, Aerotek, Akraya, Apex Systems, Aston Carter, BCforward, Capital Staffing Solutions, Dexian, Epitec, Harvey Nash, HealthCare Support, ICONMA, Insight Global, Kforce, Mindlance, Populus Group, Pride Global, Pyramid Consulting, Rose International, S.i. Systems, SPECTRAFORCE, Swoon, TalentBurst, TEKsystems, TekWissen and US Tech Solutions.

2024 Strategic Suppliers – EMEA

The 2024 EMEA Strategic Suppliers list includes Actalent, Aston Carter, CPL Resources, Harvey Nash, Morgan McKinley, Nicoll Curtin, Recruiters, SuisseCo and TEKsystems.

2024 Strategic Suppliers – Asia-Pacific (APAC)

The 2024 APAC Strategic Suppliers list includes Aerotek, Aston Carter, Long Resources, Morgan McKinley and Optimum Solutions.

2024 Strategic Suppliers – India

The 2024 India Strategic Suppliers list includes Aditi Consulting, Optimum Solutions, Teamware (a division of Quantum Leap Consulting Pvt. Ltd), TEKsystems and Ushta Te.

"We're excited to recognize our 2024 Strategic Suppliers for their collaboration, partnership and commitment to excellence and look forward to the collective impact we'll make for our clients in the year ahead," added Schumacher.

For more information about AGS' industry-leading products and services, visit http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com or subscribe to the AGS blog at https://blog.allegisglobalsolutions.com/.

About Allegis Global Solutions

As the global leader in workforce solutions, Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) helps companies transform their people into a competitive advantage. With services in 100+ countries, our teams design workforces built for impact by delivering award-winning capabilities in managed service provider (MSP), services procurement, direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), consulting and The Universal Workforce Model™ framework. AGS is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at AllegisGlobalSolutions.com and follow @Allegis-Global-Solutions on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lyndsay Westwood, Allegis Global Solutions, + 44 1344 382 112, [email protected], https://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com

