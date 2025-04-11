Allegis Global Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of HR Services Award for Service Excellence

"This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to service excellence, which prioritizes open communication and strong channels of feedback with our clients." Post this

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of HR Services award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

This is the second year in a row that Allegis Global Solutions was recognized by ClearlyRated with a Best of HR Services Award.

About Allegis Global Solutions

As the global leader in workforce solutions, Allegis Global Solutions helps companies transform their people into a competitive advantage. With services in 100+ countries, our teams design workforces built for impact by delivering award-winning capabilities in managed service provider (MSP), services procurement, direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), consulting and The Universal Workforce Model™ framework. Allegis Global Solutions is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at AllegisGlobalSolutions.com and follow Allegis-Global-Solutions on LinkedIn.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of HR Services™

ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

