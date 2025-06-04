Allegis Global Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of RPO Award for Service Excellence

"Helping our clients attract and retain top talent is at the core of what we do, and this award highlights that commitment to service excellence." Post this

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of RPO award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"

Allegis Global Solutions was recognized by ClearlyRated earlier this year with a 2025 Best of HR Services Award.

About Allegis Global Solutions

As the global leader in workforce solutions, Allegis Global Solutions helps companies transform their people into a competitive advantage. With services in 100+ countries, our teams design workforces built for impact by delivering comprehensive workforce solutions through the powerful combination of QuantumWork Advisory's research, advisory and transformation expertise and AGS Managed Services' award-winning execution capabilities in managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), services procurement and direct sourcing. Allegis Global Solutions is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at AllegisGlobalSolutions.com and follow Allegis-Global-Solutions on LinkedIn.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of RPO™

ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace and provides prospective clients with a credible and transparent symbol of quality as they vet RPO firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

For more information about AGS' industry-leading products and services, visit http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com or subscribe to the AGS blog at https://blog.allegisglobalsolutions.com/.

Media Contact

Lyndsay Westwood, Allegis Global Solutions, + 44 1344 382 112, [email protected], https://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com/

SOURCE Allegis Global Solutions