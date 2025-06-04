Allegis Global Solutions Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of RPO Award for Service Excellence

Allegis Global Solutions, the leading global workforce solutions provider, announced today that it has won the Best of RPO Award for providing superior service to its clients.
HANOVER, Md., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegis Global Solutions, the leading global workforce solutions provider, announced today that it has won the Best of RPO Award for providing superior service to its clients. ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. 2025 Best of RPO winners have a Net Promoter® Score that is 1.5 times higher than the industry average. Allegis Global Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 64.3% of their clients, higher than the industry's average.
"Helping our clients attract and retain top talent is at the core of what we do, and this award highlights that commitment to service excellence," said Allegis Global Solutions President Steve Schumacher. "Clear communication is our cornerstone—we listen carefully to what clients need and speak honestly with them, helping us not just meet but surpass what they expect from us."
"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of RPO award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"
Allegis Global Solutions was recognized by ClearlyRated earlier this year with a 2025 Best of HR Services Award.
About Allegis Global Solutions
As the global leader in workforce solutions, Allegis Global Solutions helps companies transform their people into a competitive advantage. With services in 100+ countries, our teams design workforces built for impact by delivering comprehensive workforce solutions through the powerful combination of QuantumWork Advisory's research, advisory and transformation expertise and AGS Managed Services' award-winning execution capabilities in managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), services procurement and direct sourcing. Allegis Global Solutions is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at AllegisGlobalSolutions.com and follow Allegis-Global-Solutions on LinkedIn.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of RPO™
ClearlyRated's Best of RPO® Award recognizes RPOs that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace and provides prospective clients with a credible and transparent symbol of quality as they vet RPO firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
For more information about AGS' industry-leading products and services, visit http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com or subscribe to the AGS blog at https://blog.allegisglobalsolutions.com/.
Media Contact
Lyndsay Westwood, Allegis Global Solutions, + 44 1344 382 112, [email protected], https://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com/
SOURCE Allegis Global Solutions
Share this article