Allegro Response Showcases New, Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Voice Bot Technology at PDMI Conference in Miami

Allegro Response introduces its new Generative AI Voice Bots at the Performance Driven Marketing Institute's conference in Miami. Previously used for Appointment Setting and Collections, the new Voice Bots will be available for Sales and Customer Service 24/7/365 turning call center outsourcing into a profit center.

AUSTIN, Texas , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegro Response, a pioneering force in direct-to-consumer solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious direct-to-consumer, Performance Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) Conference, held in Miami this week.

With a spotlight on Artificial Intelligence Voice Bot technology, Allegro Response aims to redefine the landscape of sales, customer service, collections, and appointment setting in the direct-to-consumer industry.