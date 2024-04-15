Allen & Allen Law Firm Names Jason Konvicka as New President

The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen has named Jason W. Konvicka as its new president.

RICHMOND, Va. , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am honored and humbled to be given this opportunity to serve our law firm's incredible staff and clients," said Konvicka. "I look forward to building on the solid foundation that already exists and continuing our steadfast commitment to protecting the injured. This is an exciting and important time for our firm."

Konvicka joined the Allen firm in 2000. He specializes in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases arising out of medical malpractice, defective products, dangerous premises, tractor-trailer crashes, bus accidents, and motor vehicle collisions.

He succeeds Edward L. Allen who led the firm as president for the last six years. Allen will continue to serve as a trial lawyer and shareholder within the firm.

"Serving as the firm's president has been an honor and privilege," said Allen. "Jason and I are committed to a seamless transition, and we will continue to support this firm and our clients in every way we can."

Konvicka has a long history of record-setting jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including a $42 million settlement following a workplace explosion.

Konvicka has been listed in Best Lawyers in America every year since 2009. In 2022, Konvicka was recognized as Lawyer of the Year: Richmond Medical Malpractice by Best Lawyers in America, and has been listed on the Virginia Super Lawyers Top 10 List since 2016.

He also has an exemplary record of leadership. He currently serves as the 40th president of the Melvin M. Belli Society, a prestigious national legal organization. He was president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association from 2019-2020, and serves on the board of directors for the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Allen & Allen was established in 1910 and is Virginia's oldest and largest personal injury law firm with offices in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, Richmond and Stafford.

About The Allen Law Firm

Established in 1910, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is Virginia's oldest and largest personal injury law firm. Identified by their compassionate approach to helping clients and for the record-setting verdicts they have achieved, Allen & Allen is also known for their service to the community through volunteer and sponsorship efforts, scholarship awards, and their popular Hometown Heroes and Sober Ride Home Programs. The firm has seven locations in Virginia.

Media Contact

