Allen & Gledhill expands use of Opus 2 Cases to enhance litigation and deliver exceptional client value

"Opus 2 Cases has become an invaluable part of how we manage litigation matters, providing a structured and collaborative approach from the early stages of a case through trial preparation," said Cheryl Chong, Partner at Allen & Gledhill. "The platform has enhanced our ability to organise documents, streamline case chronologies, and ensure team alignment."

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with Allen & Gledhill as they expand their adoption of Opus 2 Cases," said James Connor, Vice President of Sales at Opus 2. "The firm's forward-thinking approach to legal technology continues to set a standard in the region, and we are excited to support their litigation teams with solutions that enhance their work."

Allen & Gledhill's continued investment in Opus 2 reflects their commitment to innovation that enables the firm to deliver exceptional client outcomes.

About Allen & Gledhill

Allen & Gledhill is an award-winning full-service law firm which provides legal services to a wide range of premier clients, including local and multinational corporations and financial institutions in Asia.

Established in 1902, the Firm is consistently ranked as one of the market leaders in the region, having been involved in a number of challenging, complex and significant deals, many of which are the first of its kind. The Firm's reputation for high-quality advice is regularly affirmed by the strong rankings in leading publications, and by the various awards and accolades it has received from independent commentators and clients. The Firm is consistently ranked band one in the highest number of practice areas, and has the highest number of lawyers recognised as leading individuals. Over the years, the Firm has also been named 'Singapore Law Firm of the Year', 'Regional Law Firm of the Year' and 'SE Asia Law Firm of the Year' by many prominent legal publishers.

With a growing network of associate firms and offices, Allen & Gledhill is well-placed to advise clients on their business interests in Singapore and beyond, in particular, on matters involving the Asia region. With offices in Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam and China, as well as associate firms in Malaysia (Rahmat Lim & Partners) and Indonesia (AGI Legal), the Allen & Gledhill network known as A&G Asia has over 650 lawyers, making it one of the largest in the region.

For more information on Allen & Gledhill, please visit www.allenandgledhill.com.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms and used in thousands of legal proceedings around the world. Transforming how lawyers work on matters, Opus 2 eliminates inefficiencies and connects legal teams with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The team also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit www.Opus2.com.

