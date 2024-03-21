Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie Proudly Sponsors OCWLA (Orange County Women's Lawyers Association) for 2024

Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie proudly announces their sponsorship of the Orange County Women's Lawyers Association (OCWLA) for 2024, reinforcing their dedication to supporting women in the legal field. This partnership underscores AFBL's commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women attorneys while promoting gender equality and professional development within the legal community.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie (AFBL), a leading personal injury law firm based in Newport Beach, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Orange County Women's Lawyers Association (OCWLA) for the year 2024. This partnership underscores AFBL's unwavering commitment to supporting women in the legal profession and fostering opportunities for aspiring female attorneys.

OCWLA, a prominent organization dedicated to advancing the interests of women lawyers in Orange County, plays a pivotal role in promoting gender equality, professional development, and community engagement. As a longstanding member of OCWLA, Suzanne Leslie, a distinguished attorney at AFBL, not only exemplifies the firm's dedication to empowering women in law but also serves as the Secretary for the OCWLA Foundation Board.

The OCWLA Foundation is instrumental in providing critical support to women law students and recent graduates through grants and bar stipends. One of the Foundation's flagship events, the annual Gala held in October, serves as a cornerstone for fundraising efforts, attracting over 300 attendees and generating essential funds for scholarships, grants, and organizations advocating for women's advancement in the legal field.

AFBL's sponsorship of OCWLA for 2024 signifies its commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunity within the legal community. By supporting OCWLA's initiatives, AFBL actively contributes to the empowerment and professional growth of women attorneys, furthering the firm's ethos of compassionate advocacy and social responsibility.

