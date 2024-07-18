AllenComm Adds L&D Outsourcing and Placement to their Staffing Solutions

The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has expanded its specialized staffing solutions for corporate L&D with the addition of talent outsourcing and placement services.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences for more than 40 years — has added outsourcing and placement services to its staffing solutions for corporate L&D.

Over the past two years, the company has provided temporary staffing for specialized roles in corporate learning and development. These roles have included instructional designers, learning strategists, LMS administrators, trainers, project managers, and more. Given the rapid success of this offering, AllenComm is now providing training outsourcing services and permanent placement of L&D professionals, in addition to temporary staffing.

These services help customers who need to fill multiple roles—to build a team of instructional designers, for example, or outsource a function such as learning administration. The company can provide partial or full outsourcing for almost any area of learning expertise using their talent network in North America. They also provide upfront consulting to identify needs and recommend a workforce outsourcing plan to each customer, depending on the customer's objectives. These plans may include managed learning services (MLS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) for learning operations. They may also include project-based outsourcing of learning design and development, which has been the firm's core business for over 40 years.

"When people think of staffing in L&D, they think it's about filling an ad hoc need for an instructional designer. It can be so much more," says Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO. "We can be a strategic partner, helping companies flex at greater scale. With one long-term customer, we've built on the success of our project initiatives by placing a cohort of eight learning experience designers. We expect to add four more to the client team this month. We're unique in our ability to meet needs at that scale. This customer is responding quickly to changing demands without the administrative burden."

Together, these on-demand workforce services—temporary staffing, outsourcing, and placement—are offered as part of AllenComm Talent. They will complement AllenComm's other offerings in learning advisory, design and development of custom learning programs, and learning ecosystem technology.

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm wins dozens of industry awards year after year for its custom elearning solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support learning and adjacent needs for human capital management has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and increase the impact of their efforts.

