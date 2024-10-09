AllenComm and AONL Recognized for Best Association Professional Development Program

American Organization for Nursing Leadership and AllenComm, a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences have been recognized for excellence in association professional development.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market — and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) have received a 2024 Silver Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Award for Association Professional Development.

In announcing this year's awards, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke noted, "Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. The award-winning HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves.

The award was given to a corporate training program entitled Transition to Nurse Manager Practice designed to prepare nurses as they transition from clinical practice to first-time leadership roles.

For years, the nursing profession has faced attrition and recruiting challenges in part because experienced nurses are expected to move from clinical to managerial roles with insufficient preparation. For many nurses, the result of the transition is overwhelming stress and anxiety. To meet these challenges head on, AllenComm designed the program to be flexible enough to meet the needs of individual learners and comprehensive enough that nurses become nurse managers with confidence and awareness.

Participants in the facilitated cohort completed a pre and post self-assessment to measure improvements in manager competencies and confidence levels. More than 90% of the nurses said they had an increased confidence level in their ability as a nurse manager as a result of the training.

"We're honored that Transition to Nurse Manager Practice has been recognized as one of the best association professional development programs of the year," said Amy Trublood, Sr. Director Leadership Development, AONL. "Even better, our nurse leaders are measurably more confident and more capable as a result of the innovative design. We're proud that the program not only has the right content for these leaders — it's also designed to be flexible and fit into their busy schedules."

"We get excited whenever our work can be truly impactful," said AllenComm CEO, Ron Zamir. "For me, winning this award is symbolic of that impact. The measurable improvements in learner proficiency and readiness demonstrate the impact that AONL is having on the nursing leadership community. "

You can learn more about the award-winning AONL training program here. To find out more about other learning programs developed by AllenComm, visit their website.

