AllenComm and AONL Recognized for Best Association Professional Development Program

AllenComm and AONL win 2024 Davey Award for Transition to Nurse Manager Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences, and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) have been recognized for a professional development program designed for nurses moving into first-time leadership roles, receiving a silver award in this year's International Davey Awards competition.

The annual Davey Awards, one of the world's largest and most prestigious creative awards competitions, honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids" who derive their strength from big ideas, rather than stratospheric budgets.

The award-winning corporate training program, entitled Transition to Nurse Manager Practice, was designed to address the attrition and recruiting challenges the nursing profession has faced for years. Experienced nurses are often expected to transition from clinical to managerial roles without sufficient preparation.

AllenComm and AONL wanted to address these challenges head on by creating a flexible training program with a self-paced curriculum that would help nurses transition into management roles with confidence, awareness and the support they needed to succeed. The primary target of the program is nurses transitioning from a clinical to a management focus, most of whom have 5 to 10 years of nursing experience. After completing the program, more than 90 percent of the participants say they are now better equipped to succeed as a manager.

"We've seen excellent results from our partnership with AllenComm, and we're honored that Transition to Nurse Manager Practice has been recognized as one of the best association professional development programs of the year," said Amy Trublood, Sr. Director of Leadership Development at AONL. "Even better, our nurse leaders are measurably more confident and more capable as a result of the innovative design. We're proud that the program not only has the right content for these leaders — it's also designed to be flexible and fit into their busy schedules."

"We get excited whenever our work can be truly impactful, said AllenComm CEO, Ron Zamir. "For me, winning this Davey award is symbolic of that impact. The measurable improvements in learner proficiency and readiness demonstrate the impact that AONL is having on the nursing leadership community."

