AllenComm and Pure Storage Win Gold in Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Awards

AllenComm, a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences, and Pure Storage have been recognized for excellence in custom content for leadership development.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market — and Pure Storage Data Solutions have received a 2024 Gold Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Award for Best Custom Content.

In announcing this year's awards, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke noted, "Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. The award-winning HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves."

The Gold Award for Best Custom Content was given to a program designed by AllenComm that invited all Pure Storage employees to be part of the larger company story of innovation and growth.

"At Pure Storage, we value inspiration and innovation as central to our culture," said Jack Reid of the company's Leadership Academy. "AllenComm helped us to realize our vision of scaling our culture with a development program that is intentionally not a typical training program. We're honored that the result of our partnership is receiving acclaim within the learning industry, but we're even more excited that this foundational program is helping to democratize leadership in our expanding organization."

With reference to the award-winning design, AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir commented on the value of storytelling in engaging learners: "Shared stories can strengthen an organization's leadership culture by connecting with and engaging all employees as participants in the story. AllenComm's learner experience designers worked closely with Pure Storage to capture their foundational stories and to scale the storytelling with video and animation."

You can learn more about the award-winning Pure Storage program here. To find out more about other learning programs developed by AllenComm, visit their website.

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm wins dozens of industry awards year after year for its custom learning solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support learning and adjacent needs for human capital management has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and increase the impact of their efforts.

