AllenComm Announces a New Podcast Series for L&D Leaders

The premiere podcast features an interview with Ron Zamir, the company's CEO, who discusses the nature of change in organizational learning. "We want to make these podcasts tactical in nature," explains Zamir in the podcast. "The goal is to offer insights and strategies that learning leaders can integrate into their L&D programs to help them meet the challenges they face every day."

The series will be available on all major podcast platforms, and new episodes will be available monthly. A video version will also be available on AllenComm.com.

To learn more about the award-winning L&D and staffing solutions offered by AllenComm and the results they have generated for their clients, visit their website.

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

