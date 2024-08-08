AllenComm Announces a New Podcast Series for L&D Leaders

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech and talent solutions — has launched a podcast series, Learner Experience Evolution, designed to support efforts to create innovative learning experiences and drive organizational change.
Each episode will feature an informal interview and unscripted discussion with a learning or talent expert, drawing from corporate learning leaders, thought leaders and AllenComm clients. Topics will include strategic initiatives in onboarding, leadership development, sales enablement, compliance and skills development. Additionally, the podcast will look at changes in the function of learning, including governance, needs analysis, learning ecosystems and L&D talent.
The premiere podcast features an interview with Ron Zamir, the company's CEO, who discusses the nature of change in organizational learning. "We want to make these podcasts tactical in nature," explains Zamir in the podcast. "The goal is to offer insights and strategies that learning leaders can integrate into their L&D programs to help them meet the challenges they face every day."
The series will be available on all major podcast platforms, and new episodes will be available monthly. A video version will also be available on AllenComm.com.
About AllenComm
For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.
