AllenComm Honored as a Top Content Provider for Custom eLearning by eLearning Industry

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech, and talent solutions — retains its spot as one of the Top Content Providers for Custom eLearning 2024 by eLearning Industry, earning a 5-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, earned industry accolades as a top content provider for custom eLearning in 2024.

This recognition and the list of top providers by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory, and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

AllenComm earned a 5-star rating based on such criteria as learning solution expertise, training solution content development quality, customer reviews, and the company's social responsibility and economic growth potential.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "It is clear that AllenComm is motivated by something much more profound than commercial success, professional expertise, and high-quality products to ultimately facilitate flawless customer experience…they have a sound and purpose-driven roadmap when it comes to the content they provide, putting great care and expertise into their ongoing development and offer superb microlearning experiences."

Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory, points out: "We are proud to be recognized yet again by eLearning Industry. We were an early innovator of digital learning, and we strive to bring that same spirit to our clients, even after 40+ years. Our custom programs for onboarding, compliance, leadership, skills development, and sales enablement reflect the culture and innovation of our clientele, which span multiple industries from finance and insurance to healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and more."

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

