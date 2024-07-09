AllenComm Honored as a Top Content Provider for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech, and talent solutions — is named as a Top Content Provider for Upskilling and Reskilling Employees, maintaining a 5-star rating based on client reviews.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for corporate learning and development, has earned industry accolades as a top content provider for upskilling and reskilling programs.

Each year, eLearning Industry publishes their Top Lists as an industry resource. They also maintain a provider directory and serve as a source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support.

In their announcement of those recognized for 2024, eLearning Industry noted: "...the need for investing in continuous employee development is vital. It is what will help businesses meet the demands of any rapidly evolving industry…Companies must think of training solutions that can help drive responses to change management—all in the name of reshaping the organization for the better. Thankfully, with expert help from acknowledged Learning and Development (L&D) professionals, you can make it happen."

AllenComm maintains a 5-star rating based, in part, on its expertise in creating skills-based learning experience (LX) journeys. As a top provider of capability and skill-based learning, clients can expect to begin with a targeted analysis of desired capabilities. This analysis ensures upfront alignment with the specific learning experiences that will comprise the learning journey. AllenComm explores and utilizes the best methodologies for their clients, including interactive, gamified learning experiences, microlearning, blended learning, motion graphics, AR/VR, and more.

Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory, commented: "At AllenComm, we take a comprehensive approach to skills-based learning that begins with a capabilities analysis. We seek alignment on the most critical skills for that role in that organization. To achieve lasting behavior change, we focus not on a catalog of general skills, but on the highest priority skills that will bring the most impact. We strive for skills development that can be measured, reinforced, and sustained for the long term."

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

