AllenComm Honored as a Top Content Provider to Help You Prove Training ROI by eLearning Industry

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech, and talent solutions — is named by eLearning Industry as a Top Content Provider to Help You Prove Training ROI, earning a 5-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, earned industry accolades as a top content provider for companies looking to demonstrate that their training is having an impact on business.

Each year, eLearning Industry publishes their Top Lists as an industry resource. They also maintain a provider directory and serve as a source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "For many years now, there's been a desire to find ways to demonstrate value for money in corporate training and development…especially when more and more companies spend hundreds of billions on L&D. This new top provider list features the best eLearning companies to help you showcase that your training is having a positive effect on the company bottom line."

AllenComm earned a 5-star rating based on its ability to help clients realize a measurable increase in learner confidence, skills proficiency, and all aspects of a learning program. One reviewer in the restaurant industry, described the AllenComm team as "brilliant, creative people who get results," highlighting the "wow" learning experiences that help them to achieve the business outcomes they need.

Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory, commented: "For AllenComm, realizing ROI is much more than happenstance. It's the result of upfront alignment, intentional targeting of behaviors that will improve performance, and a realistic plan for how the impact on the business will be measured. This approach is new for clients who struggle to track anything more than the number of completions or feedback from learner surveys. We can help those clients tackle the obstacles to measuring impact."

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

