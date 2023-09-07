AllenComm Receives Multiple Industry Awards at Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Event

"These awards validate the amazing efforts of our clients and the Allencomm team in being uncompromising in delivering impactful learning experiences," said AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir. Tweet this

These awards were shared with clients in aviation, food and beverage, and financial industries for collaboration on learning solutions have provided a positive impact for the organizations, with results such as:

Reduced overall training times

Significant increases in employee productivity

Reductions in employee error, resulting in reductions in overall loss and waste

Measurable improvements in employee capability

Improved customer satisfaction

Increased reported confidence of new representatives

"These awards validate the amazing efforts of our clients and the Allencomm team in being uncompromising in delivering impactful learning experiences, said AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir. "The Allencomm team is proud to once again share its deep domain expertise in employee onboarding, competency, skill-mapping and supporting innovation in front line leadership training."

The full list of Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards received by AllenComm for 2023 include:

Financial Industry Clients

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Advance in Custom Content

Aviation Industry Clients

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best New Hire Onboarding Program

Food & Beverage Clients

Silver Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders

AllenComm is one of the most recognized corporate training companies year after year, and has won awards across every category in the industry. These include development of scalable onboarding programs for new hires, innovative learning strategies, custom content, technology integration, and staffing and workforce solutions.

For a complete list of awards, please visit our website here. For more information and to speak to an AllenComm representative regarding employee onboarding and leadership training solutions, please contact us at [email protected].

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms for developing innovative learning experiences, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of sales and compliance efforts.

For more information, visit allencomm.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Media Contact

AllenComm Media, AllenComm, (801) 537-7800, [email protected], https://www.allencomm.com

SOURCE AllenComm